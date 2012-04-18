* BHP says iron ore, coal mine yields hit by bad weather,
industrial disputes
* Quarterly drop comes as competition in bulk commodities
heats up
* BHP says sees impact of coal dispute significant in
quarters to come
By James Regan
SYDNEY, April 18 BHP Billiton
on Wednesday posted sharp drops in iron ore and coal production
- key revenue earners for the world's biggest mining house - for
the first quarter of 2012 due to bad weather and labour unrest.
The declines come as competition heats up in global bulk
commodities markets as demand from China for imported industrial
raw materials finally shows signs of waning after years of
double-digit growth.
Mining behemoths such as BHP, Xstrata Vale
and Rio Tinto are counting on their
large-scale operations to provide economies of scale and an edge
over small competitors when demand softens. The more each miner
can dig up, the lower the costs and greater the ability to
weather a downturn.
BHP said March quarter iron ore output fell 8 percent, while
metallurgical coal production was down 14 percent against the
previous quarter.
Production from its Queensland collieries supplying
steel-making coal were constrained by a campaign of rolling work
stoppages and other industrial action by roughly a third of its
workforce, coupled with the impact of heavy rain on mining and
shipping.
"The extent to which industrial action will continue to
affect production, sales and unit costs is difficult to predict,
however with inventories now severely depleted, the impact on
future quarters may be significant," BHP said.
Unions have been staging rolling work stoppages across the
six mines since June 2011, demand greater representation and
improved working conditions.
BHP earlier this month declared force majeure on deliveries
from the mines, which are owned in partnership with Japanese
trading house Mitsubishi Corp
Force majeure is a legal clause relieving companies of
immediate supply obligations due to circumstances beyond their
control.
In total, mines operated under the partnership have an
output capacity of more than 58 million tonnes a year,
representing about a fifth of annual global trade in
metallurgical coal.
PRICES WEAKEN
Prices of metallurgical coal have weakened in recent months
but are still more than twice as high as estimated production
costs at the mines of around $80 per tonne, according to
analysts.
BHP shares rose 1.5 percent to A$34.63, in step with gains
in the wider Australian market.
UBS estimates BHP's iron ore division will contribute $14.73
billion in fiscal 2012 earnings before interest and tax to
overall EBIT of $29.6 billion. Metallurgical coal mining will
add a further $2.27 billion in full-year EBIT, UBS said.
Iron ore output totalled 37.9 million tonnes, down 8 percent
from the December quarter though 14 percent higher versus the
same period a year ago, according to BHP.
Copper production rose 3 percent from a year ago to 281,400
tonnes in the March quarter, which included 87,700 tonnes of
mined copper and 47,400 tonnes of copper cathode from the
Escondida mine in Chile, the world's largest copper mine, BHP
Billiton said.
BHP Billiton is the world's third-biggest iron ore miner
behind Brazil's Vale and Rio Tinto, and the
second-largest copper producer after Chile's Codelco.
Rival Rio Tinto disappointed the market on Tuesday reporting
weaker-than-expected iron ore and coal output for the March
quarter..
CLSA analyst Hayden Bairstow said BHP's iron ore yield for
the quarter was slightly above his forecast.
"So comparatively, better (than Rio)," he said.
Vale also said its quarterly iron ore yield also was down.
BHP and Rio have both been huge beneficiaries of China's
rapid growth and urbanization in recent years which has helped
them sell everything they mine. However, last month BHP Billiton
said it saw signs of flattening in iron ore demand from China,
hitting its shares and the Australian dollar.
China's economy grew at its weakest pace in nearly three
years in the first quarter, with the annual rate of expansion
slowing more than expected to 8.1 percent from 8.9 percent in
the previous three months.{ID:nL6E8FD00F]
Heavy rain and two early-season cyclones that drenched Rio
Tinto and BHP iron ore pits early in the last quarter combined
with high sea swells generated by Cyclone Lua in late March at
the key export terminal ports of Dampier, Cape Lambert and Port
Hedland curbed mining and delayed ship loadings.