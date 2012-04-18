* BHP says iron ore, coal mine yields hit by bad weather, industrial disputes

* Quarterly drop comes as competition in bulk commodities heats up

* BHP says sees impact of coal dispute significant in quarters to come

By James Regan

SYDNEY, April 18 BHP Billiton on Wednesday posted sharp drops in iron ore and coal production - key revenue earners for the world's biggest mining house - for the first quarter of 2012 due to bad weather and labour unrest.

The declines come as competition heats up in global bulk commodities markets as demand from China for imported industrial raw materials finally shows signs of waning after years of double-digit growth.

Mining behemoths such as BHP, Xstrata Vale and Rio Tinto are counting on their large-scale operations to provide economies of scale and an edge over small competitors when demand softens. The more each miner can dig up, the lower the costs and greater the ability to weather a downturn.

BHP said March quarter iron ore output fell 8 percent, while metallurgical coal production was down 14 percent against the previous quarter.

Production from its Queensland collieries supplying steel-making coal were constrained by a campaign of rolling work stoppages and other industrial action by roughly a third of its workforce, coupled with the impact of heavy rain on mining and shipping.

"The extent to which industrial action will continue to affect production, sales and unit costs is difficult to predict, however with inventories now severely depleted, the impact on future quarters may be significant," BHP said.

Unions have been staging rolling work stoppages across the six mines since June 2011, demand greater representation and improved working conditions.

BHP earlier this month declared force majeure on deliveries from the mines, which are owned in partnership with Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp

Force majeure is a legal clause relieving companies of immediate supply obligations due to circumstances beyond their control.

In total, mines operated under the partnership have an output capacity of more than 58 million tonnes a year, representing about a fifth of annual global trade in metallurgical coal.

PRICES WEAKEN

Prices of metallurgical coal have weakened in recent months but are still more than twice as high as estimated production costs at the mines of around $80 per tonne, according to analysts.

BHP shares rose 1.5 percent to A$34.63, in step with gains in the wider Australian market.

UBS estimates BHP's iron ore division will contribute $14.73 billion in fiscal 2012 earnings before interest and tax to overall EBIT of $29.6 billion. Metallurgical coal mining will add a further $2.27 billion in full-year EBIT, UBS said.

Iron ore output totalled 37.9 million tonnes, down 8 percent from the December quarter though 14 percent higher versus the same period a year ago, according to BHP.

Copper production rose 3 percent from a year ago to 281,400 tonnes in the March quarter, which included 87,700 tonnes of mined copper and 47,400 tonnes of copper cathode from the Escondida mine in Chile, the world's largest copper mine, BHP Billiton said.

BHP Billiton is the world's third-biggest iron ore miner behind Brazil's Vale and Rio Tinto, and the second-largest copper producer after Chile's Codelco.

Rival Rio Tinto disappointed the market on Tuesday reporting weaker-than-expected iron ore and coal output for the March quarter..

CLSA analyst Hayden Bairstow said BHP's iron ore yield for the quarter was slightly above his forecast.

"So comparatively, better (than Rio)," he said.

Vale also said its quarterly iron ore yield also was down.

BHP and Rio have both been huge beneficiaries of China's rapid growth and urbanization in recent years which has helped them sell everything they mine. However, last month BHP Billiton said it saw signs of flattening in iron ore demand from China, hitting its shares and the Australian dollar.

China's economy grew at its weakest pace in nearly three years in the first quarter, with the annual rate of expansion slowing more than expected to 8.1 percent from 8.9 percent in the previous three months.{ID:nL6E8FD00F]

Heavy rain and two early-season cyclones that drenched Rio Tinto and BHP iron ore pits early in the last quarter combined with high sea swells generated by Cyclone Lua in late March at the key export terminal ports of Dampier, Cape Lambert and Port Hedland curbed mining and delayed ship loadings.