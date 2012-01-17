SYDNEY Jan 18 Global miner BHP Billiton posted a 22 percent rise in December-quarter iron ore output versus the same period a year ago and said it saw a strong recovery across its base metals units.

"While scheduled maintenance, tie-in activities and the wet season in the Pilbara are expected to affect (Western Australia Iron Ore) production in the second half of the 2012 financial year, full year production is now forecast to marginally exceed prior guidance of 159 million tonnes per annum," the company said in a production report on Wednesday.

Copper production dropped 7 percent to 280,300 tonnes in the December quarter, which included lower yields from its majority-owned Escondida mine in Chile, BHP Billiton said. However, copper production rose 27 percent from the September quarter.

BHP Billiton is Australia's second-biggest iron ore miner behind Rio Tinto and the second-largest copper producer after Chile's Codelco.