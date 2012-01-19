SYDNEY Jan 19 BHP Billiton on Thursday said its plan to link more of its coal mines in eastern Australia with coastal export terminals was on track.

It said it had notified the Queensland state government of a proposed rail corridor alignment to the Port of Abbot Point which can be used to accommodate multiple rail lines, including a dedicated rail line for BHP Billiton and its joint venture partners in the coal collieries of the Bowen Basin

Known as the "northern missing link", the 69-kilometre line is designed to lift the capacity of Queensland's coal exports by 50 million tonnes a year through the Abbot Point port by bridging the gap betweenthe Goonyella and Newlands rail lines.