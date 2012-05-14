ADELAIDE May 14 BHP Billiton's
petroleum chief executive left the door open to the possibility
of a write-down on the company's U.S. shale gas assets on
Monday, but defended their long term value.
The company will review its assets at the end of the fiscal
year on June 30, BHP chief petroleum executive J Michael Yeager
told reporters in a briefing on Monday.
"If we have to take an accounting snapshot here, we hope
everybody knows that we'll take another accounting snapshot in
the future and whenever those circumstances are changed, that
whatever action we take now, may get reversed later on," Yeager
said.
BHP bought the Fayetteville and Petrohawk shale gas assets
last year for $17 billion all together. Shale gas prices have
halved since the acquisitions, which has led to speculation that
the world's biggest miner will write down the value of the
assets.