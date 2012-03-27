PERTH, March 27 Workers at BHP Billiton's seven Bowen Basin coal mines in Australia will go on strike beginning Tuesday night following unproductive negotiations over work conditions with the company, the workers' union said.

About 3,500 unionised workers BHP Billiton-Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) went on strike at 6 pm local time (0800 GMT) in response to what the union said was "management going back on in-principle clauses previously agreed to with its workforce."

The action extends a months-long dispute over working conditions in which workers have staged rolling work stoppages since mid-2011.

The current strike may extend into next week, the union said.

BMA-operated mines have a combined output capacity of more than 58 million tonnes per year of mostly metallurgical coal, representing about a fifth of annual global trade.

"BMA has reached an impasse with the unions and believes it's time for employees to again have their say," a BHP spokeswoman Fiona Martin said.

"An employee ballot will be organised sometime towards the end of April and that will provide guidance on the way forward."

BHP held an employee ballot late last year as well, but the propsed agreement was voted down.

The union has been pushing for greater job security and more pay for its members as rising commodity prices boost mining sector profits.