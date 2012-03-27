PERTH, March 27 Workers at BHP Billiton's
seven Bowen Basin coal mines in Australia will go on
strike beginning Tuesday night following unproductive
negotiations over work conditions with the company, the workers'
union said.
About 3,500 unionised workers BHP Billiton-Mitsubishi
Alliance (BMA) went on strike at 6 pm local time (0800 GMT) in
response to what the union said was "management going back on
in-principle clauses previously agreed to with its workforce."
The action extends a months-long dispute over working
conditions in which workers have staged rolling work stoppages
since mid-2011.
The current strike may extend into next week, the union
said.
BMA-operated mines have a combined output capacity of more
than 58 million tonnes per year of mostly metallurgical coal,
representing about a fifth of annual global trade.
"BMA has reached an impasse with the unions and believes
it's time for employees to again have their say," a BHP
spokeswoman Fiona Martin said.
"An employee ballot will be organised sometime towards the
end of April and that will provide guidance on the way forward."
BHP held an employee ballot late last year as well, but the
propsed agreement was voted down.
The union has been pushing for greater job security and more
pay for its members as rising commodity prices boost mining
sector profits.