SYDNEY, March 28 Union workers will step up
industrial action against seven Australian coal mines operated
by BHP Billiton , which are among the largest in
the world, a union official said on Wednesday.
The mines, operated under the BHP Billiton-Mitsubishi
Alliance joint venture, have a combined output capacity of more
than 58 million tonnes per year, representing about a fifth of
annual global trade.
BHP Billiton spokesman Antonios Papaspiropoulos said the
union actions would affect production from the mines, which
yield predominantly metallurgical coal used in steel making,
though the full impact would not be known until the current
quarter's production figures are tallied.
"It will have an impact but those sort of figures won't be
available until the next production results are put together,"
Papaspiropoulos said.
BHP will release its March-quarter production data on April
18, the company said on its website. BHP warned in January that
labour talks along with heavy rains in the region were affecting
production volumes.
Papaspiropoulos said the company would bypass unions and go
straight to employees in hopes of resolving the dispute.
"A new impasse has been reached," he said. "We have no
choice now but to go back to our employees by way of a ballot
and seek their guidance as to the way forward."
Stephen Smyth, district president of the Construction
Forestry Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU), told Australian
Broadcasting Corp. union workers also wanted to see an end to
the long-running disagreement over wages and working conditions,
but that talks with BHP had recently "gone backwards".
"At this stage industrial action will escalate at all seven
mines," Smyth said.
About 3,500 unionised workers started a 48-hour strike late
Tuesday in response to what the union said was management going
back on in-principle clauses previously agreed with its
workforce.
An additional 1,500 non-union, directly employed staff and a
further 5,000 contractors will not be affected, Papaspiropoulos
said.
The union action extends a lengthy dispute over working
conditions in which workers have staged rolling work stoppages
since mid-2011.
BHP held an employee ballot late last year as well, but the
proposed agreement was voted down.
The union has been pushing for greater job security and more
pay for its members.