* Stoppages follow seven day strike
* Port Kembla coal terminal workers cancel stoppages after
agreement
PERTH Feb 23 Workers at BHP Billiton's
Bowen Basin coal mines plan to strike again next week,
extending a months-long dispute over working conditions, the
union said on Thursday.
About 3,500 unionised workers at the mines have been staging
rolling work stoppages since they first approved strike action
in June 2011.
The total workforce at the mines is around 10,000, and
analysts have estimated that a full week of 12-hour stoppages at
the mines would cut production by up to 1 million tonnes, which
could support metallurgical coal prices.
Workers at the BHP Billiton-Mistubishi Alliance's (BMA)
Goonyella Riverside, Saraji and Norwich Park mines will hold
stoppages ranging from as little as 24 hours to as long as 10
days, Stephen Smyth, Construction Forestry Mining and Energy
Union (CFMEU) district president said.
Smyth said the rest of the seven BMA-operated mines were
also expected to strike next week, but did not provide details
on the duration of the stoppages.
Union members want greater job security and more pay as
rising commodity prices boost mining sector profits. In a
statement, BHP urged the union to resume talks with the company.
BMA-operated mines have a combined output capacity of more
than 58 million tonnes per year of mostly metallurgical coal,
representing about a fifth of annual global trade.
On Thursday, about 100 CFMEU union workers at the BHP
Billiton-operated Port Kembla coal terminal said they were
cancelling further strike action after reaching a preliminary
agreement with the terminal.
The Port Kembla coal terminal exports around 10 million
tonnes of coal and coke per year and processed about 5 percent
of seaborne metallurgical coal, used for steelmaking, last year.