UPDATE 2-China issues third set of fuel export quotas under processing scheme -traders
* China issues fuel quotas under tolling and general trade terms
SYDNEY, Jan 18 Following is a list of BHP Billiton production figures for key commodities in its second quarter ended December 31. 2011/12 2010/11 2011/12 Q2 Q2 Q1 Alumina ('000t) 1,001 1,025 1,060 Aluminium ('000t) 313 314 315 Coal met ('000t) 8,493 7,787 9,291 Coal energy('000t) 16,919 16,513 18,460 Copper ('000t) 280.3 302.3 220.3 Iron ore ('000t) 41,072 33,666 39,572 Nickel ('000t) 38.4 43.0 35.1 Source: BHP Billiton
* China issues fuel quotas under tolling and general trade terms
CAPE TOWN, June 13 South Africa's tourist capital Cape Town remains gripped by critical water shortages despite being lashed by torrential rains last week in the region's worst storm in 30 years, officials said on Tuesday.