SYDNEY May 22 BHP Billiton
said on Tuesday it would restart its TEMCO manganese operations
in Tasmania by the end of August after identifying cost cuts.
BHP suspended operations at the plant for 90 days in
February due to operating losses.
"Thanks to the extensive investigation by TEMCO employees of
these options, and the flexibility provided by several
stakeholders, significant cost reduction opportunities have been
identified, primarily in the areas of workforce efficiency,
power supply flexibility, ore blending and freight
optimisation," BHP said in a statement.
BHP hinted at job losses at the plant, saying a "reduced
organisation structure will be implemented" through natural
attrition, an employment freeze and redeployment.