MELBOURNE Nov 17 BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner, said it would continue to pursue acquisitions that make sense in terms of strategic fit and value, turning down a request from a shareholder asking the company to return more cash to investors.

"We'll continue to pursue acquisitions where we believe they represent value for shareholders," Chairman Jacques Nasser told shareholders on Thursday at the group's annual meeting in Australia.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Lincoln Feast)