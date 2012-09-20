SYDNEY, Sept 20 BHP Billiton has
shelved plans to build a $3 billion coking coal mine in
Queensland as part of the spending cuts announced by the world's
largest miner last month, the Australian newspaper reported on
Thursday.
Studies had ceased on the Red Hill underground coking coal
mine and the Saraji East underground mine projects, which would
have each produced up to 14 million tonnes per year, the paper
said, without citing sources.
Tumbling prices for coal, iron ore and other resources due
mainly to a slowdown in top consumer China have prompted miners
across the market to reconsider expansion plans and in some
cases cut back production.
In August, BHP shelved its planned $20 billion-plus Olympic
Dam copper mine expansion plan and said no major projects would
be approved in the year to June 2013.