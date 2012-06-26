MELBOURNE, June 27 BHP Billiton
reaffirmed on Wednesday that copper production would fall
slightly in the year ending June 30, shored up by a strong
increase in the current quarter.
Copper production guidance was "unchanged with a substantial
uplift forecast in the June 2012 quarter," BHP said in slides
prepared for a presentation to investors in Australia by its
base metals president, Peter Beaven.
BHP produced 1.14 million tonnes of copper in the year to
June 2011, hit by lower ore grades at the Escondida copper mine
in Chile
In February, BHP and Rio Tinto approved a $4.5
billion expansion of Escondida, targeting copper output of more
than 1.3 million tonnes a year by June 2015.