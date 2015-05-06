(Repeats with no change to text)

LONDON May 6 BHP Billiton shareholders approved the spin-off of the global miner's smaller assets into South32 on Wednesday, paving the way towards a listing on May 18.

More than 98 percent of the votes cast by shareholders in Australia and Britain were in favour of the demerger of South32 from BHP Billiton, the company said. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by David Goodman and David Evans)