MELBOURNE Feb 8 BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner, reported a 7 percent fall in first-half profit as iron ore, copper and coal prices fell, and warned markets would remain volatile due to Europe's woes and stuttering global growth.

As expected, the Anglo-Australian giant did not announce any new share buybacks following a $10 billion buyback and $17 billion in shale gas acquisitions last year, saving its cash for expansion projects in iron ore, coal, copper and potash.

Attributable profit before exceptionals fell to $9.94 billion for July-December from $10.7 billion a year ago, roughly in line with an average forecast of $10.0 billion.

Investors' biggest concern with BHP is that its push into shale gas in the United States will take a long time to pay off as record high production has knocked U.S. natural gas prices down nearly 50 percent since June.

After underperforming the market last year, BHP's shares have jumped 11 percent so far this year, nearly double the rise in the broader Australian market, on confidence in the U.S. economic recovery and a soft landing in China.