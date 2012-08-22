CANBERRA Aug 22 Australia's Resources and
Energy Minister said on Wednesday that BHP Billiton's
decision to halt the expansion of its Olympic Dam mine project
was purely a commercial decision.
"That's for the BHP board to decide," Martin Ferguson said
when asked if the expansion would go ahead at some point in the
future.
"This is purely a commercial decision," he added. "This is
in no way related to any regulatory process in Australia."
Top global miner BHP shelved its planned $20 billion Olympic
Dam copper expansion in South Australia on Wednesday as it
reported a 35 percent slide in second-half profit in the biggest
sign of the pain inflicted by the slowdown in China's economic
growth.
In a separate media briefing, South Australian Premier Jay
Weatherill expressed disappointment and said that any future
public approval for expansion "will come at a cost."