Aug 22 BHP Billiton , the
world's biggest miner, is poised to announce it is not
proceeding with a planned $20 billion expansion of its Olympic
Dam copper and uranium mine in South Australia, the Australian
Financial Review said on Wednesday.
BHP is set to report later on Wednesday its first annual
profit fall in three years, in the face of rising costs and
falling commodity prices. Speculation has been mounting that BHP
will announce delays or the scaling back of up to three mega
projects, including Olympic Dam, as demand from top consumer
China cools.
BHP declined to comment on speculation and South Australia
Premier Jay Weatherill's spokesman, Jarrad Pilkington, said the
official would respond to inquiries at 3:45 p.m. local time.