SYDNEY Feb 20 BHP Billiton said the appointment of new chief executive Andrew Mackenzie did not signal a change in strategy at the world's largest miner.

Mackenzie, an energy expert who worked for BP Plc for 22 years, was named as successor to Marius Kloppers, who will stand down later this year.

BHP Chairman Jac Nasser said the move and Mackenzie's background should not be seen as shift in the company's strategy or emphasis.