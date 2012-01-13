JOHANNESBURG Jan 13 BHP Billiton's South African coal unit has suspended mining activities at the underground operations of its Khutala colliery in South Africa after a fatality at the mine, the company said on Friday.

"The fatality occurred during the performance of maintenance work on a conveyor belt in the underground operations and the incident has been reported to the relevant authorities," BHP Billiton Energy Coal South Africa (BECSA) said.

The accident occurred on Jan. 12.

"Mining activities at the underground operation have been suspended and the company has commenced an investigation in order to establish the circumstances of the accident," it added.