* H1 profit down 7% to $9.94 bln v $10 bln consensus
* Spending $27 bln on growth projects
* Sees Europe as main downside risk to global growth
* Sees labour costs pressures persisting
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Feb 8 BHP Billiton,
the world's biggest miner, reported its first half-year profit
fall in two years on Wednesday, hurt by lower commodity prices
and higher costs, and said it expected longer-term demand from
key customer China to slow.
The Anglo-Australian giant warned that commodity markets
would remain volatile until year-end because of stuttering
global growth, underlining uncertainties also facing mining's
new goliath in the making: the proposed $90 billion merger of
commodities trader Glencore and miner Xstrata.
"In the longer term, we expect the rate of growth in
steelmaking raw materials demand, particularly in China, to
decelerate as underlying economic growth rates revert to a more
sustainable level," it said in a statement.
As expected, BHP did not announce any new share
buybacks following a $10 billion buyback and $17 billion in
shale gas acquisitions last year, saving its cash for expansion
projects in iron ore, coal, copper and potash.
Investors and analysts seemed unfazed by the cautious
outlook, confident that Chinese demand would remain strong for
steel-making raw materials such as iron ore and coal. Iron ore
is BHP's largest income-earner by a wide margin.
"The company is emphasising an uncertain outlook, cost
pressures and cash flow is, well, not tight but they are living
within their means," said mining analyst Glyn Lawcock of UBS.
"They have more growth options than they have cash for them
(those projects) at the moment."
BHP stuck to its plan to splash $27 billion on
projects, as part of a massive $80 billion spending plan over
the five years to 2015, counting on expansions in key areas such
as iron ore and energy to drive growth in the near term.
"At a time when some commodities prices have fallen, we have
contrasing fortunes in different parts of our portfolio," BHP
Chief Executive Marius Kloppers said in a briefing on the
results, which showed price weakness in nickel and aluminium.
Attributable profit before exceptionals fell to $9.94
billion for July-December from $10.7 billion a year ago, roughly
in line with an average forecast of $10.0 billion.
The company, battling unions in Australia -- as are its
peers everywhere from South Africa to Canada -- warned that
rising labour costs will remain a challenge.
Iron ore made up half of the group's earnings, with
underlying profit from the core ingredient in steel rising 36
percent to $7.9 billion.
Petroleum earnings, a focus for investors concerned about
the company's push into shale gas in the United States last
year, rose 38 percent, with a four-month contribution from
Petrohawk, its biggest U.S. gas acquisition.
Investors are worried that the move into shale gas
will dent BHP's returns for some time as a gas glut has knocked
U.S. natural gas prices down nearly 50 percent since last June.
Analysts have warned the company may have to slash the value
of the shale gas business on its books later this year.
After underperforming the market last year, BHP's shares
have jumped 11 percent so far this year, nearly double the rise
in the broader market, on confidence in a U.S. recovery and a
soft landing in China.
On Tuesday, Glencore unveiled an agreed takeover offer for
sister company Xstrata to create a new mining giant rivalling
BHP and Rio Tinto.