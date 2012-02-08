* H1 profit down 7 pct to $9.94 bln v $10 bln consensus
* Profit margin towers over combined Glencore-Xstrata
* Sees labour costs pressures persisting
* No commitment on Olympic Dam expansion timing
* Shares ease on dividend disappointment
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Feb 8 BHP Billiton,
the world's biggest miner, reported a rare fall in earnings on
Wednesday, hurt by labour battles and weaker commodity prices,
but the result showed it was still in a different league from
its would-be rival: Glencore-Xstrata.
Despite the 6 percent drop in half-year profit to $9.94
billion, BHP made more cash profit in six months than the $90
billion marriage of commodities trader Glencore and
miner Xstrata would have made in all of 2011 -- and from
far fewer revenues.
That was largely due to BHP's hugely profitable iron ore
business, a strength it shares with its main rival, Rio Tinto
, which separately unveiled a $3.4 billion expansion of
its Australian iron ore mines on Wednesday.
"The capacity for this organisation to redirect, adapt and
steer things while keeping the overall cash investment and cash
generated at relatively stable levels, we believe, is
unparalleled in the industry," BHP's chief executive, Marius
Kloppers, told analysts in a results briefing.
BHP's relatively low cost base and diverse range of
high-quality, long-life assets have so far outweighed market
concerns over the global economic outlook, despite BHP again
warning on Wednesday of volatile prices until at least year-end.
In the short term, Kloppers said he was less worried now
than he was late last year about Europe, where a sovereign debt
crisis had threatened to spill over into trade finance. And he
showed continued faith in China, though BHP said in a statement:
"In the longer term, we expect the rate of growth in
steelmaking raw materials demand, particularly in China, to
decelerate as underlying economic growth rates revert to a more
sustainable level."
Despite the cautious outlook, BHP was confident its
ambitious expansion projects and recoveries in its Escondida
copper and Gulf of Mexico oil businesses would drive solid
growth in the next 12 months and further.
As expected, it did not announce any new share buybacks
following a $10 billion buyback and $17 billion in shale gas
acquisitions last year, saving its cash for expansion projects
in iron ore, coal, copper and potash.
Investors said it made sense for the company to maintain a
conservative balance sheet in an uncertain environment, although
some had hoped it would return more capital to shareholders.
"They could scale back a bit of their capex and redirect
some of that flow towards higher dividends or share buybacks,"
said Simon Bonouvrie, a portfolio manager at Platypus Asset
Management, which has A$950 million under management.
However he added the company's growth projects would
eventually reward investors.
BHP's shares slipped 0.4 percent on Wednesday
after its interim dividend of 55 cents came in just below
forecasts, held at the same level as last year's final dividend.
HUGELY PROFITABLE
The proposed Glencore-Xstrata merger, unveiled on Tuesday,
would create a new mining giant eager to break into iron ore,
mining's richest and most closely guarded industry which is
dominated by Brazil's Vale SA, Rio Tinto and BHP.
Glencore-Xstrata is currently a peripheral player in iron
ore, a deficiency that shows up in its results.
BHP's net profit before exceptionals fell to $9.94 billion
for July-December from $10.7 billion a year ago, roughly in line
with an average forecast of $10.0 billion.
For calendar 2011, it made $38.5 billion in earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), more than
double the $16.2 billion that Glencore-Xstrata gave as their
combined earnings for last year, had they been a single firm.
BHP generated its EBITDA, a form of cash profit, from less
than half the revenues, achieving a margin of 51 percent,
dwarfing the combined Glencore-Xstrata margin of 7.7 percent.
$80 BLN INVESTMENT PLAN
BHP stuck to its plan to splash $27 billion on projects, as
part of a massive $80 billion spending plan over the five years
to 2015, but Kloppers refused to be tied down on plans for the
expansion of the massive Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine,
due for a final investment decision by June.
"We do not like to talk about the capital costs and schedule
of things that are not yet approved," he told analysts.
BHP, battling unions in Australia -- as are its peers
everywhere from South Africa to Canada -- warned that rising
labour costs will remain a challenge.
Iron ore made up half of the group's earnings, with
underlying profit from the core ingredient in steel rising 36
percent to $7.9 billion, boosted by strong growth in volumes.
Petroleum earnings, a focus for investors concerned about
the company's push into shale gas in the United States last
year, rose 38 percent, with a four-month contribution from
Petrohawk, its biggest U.S. gas acquisition.
Investors are worried the move into shale gas will
dent BHP's returns for some time as a gas glut has knocked U.S.
natural gas prices down nearly 50 percent since last June.
Kloppers shrugged off the concerns, saying the company would
make up for the weaker gas prices by focusing on stepping up
production from shale gas wells with liquids and saying the
company remained committed to pursuing U.S. gas development.
"But there are some portions of that which even at today's
low gas price makes a contribution," he told reporters.