By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Nov 29 BHP Billiton
, the world's biggest miner, is considering selling all
or part of its diamond assets, which include the EKATI mine in
northern Canada, as it focuses on large, long-life, scalable
assets.
BHP said on Tuesday it had begun a review to examine whether
a continued presence in the diamond industry was consistent with
its strategy of investing in expandable assets. The review is
due to be completed by the end of January 2012.
"EKATI is a world class operation and Chidliak is a
promising exploration opportunity, but many years of extensive
exploration suggest there are few options to develop new diamond
mines that are consistent with this approach," the miner said.
Diamonds represent only a fraction of BHP's global
portfolio. The diamonds and speciality products division --
which includes its titanium minerals and potash projects as well
as diamond mining -- accounted for roughly 2.5 percent of 2010
operating profit.
Analysts at BMO Capital Markets value BHP's 80 percent stake
in the EKATI mine at $2.7 billion, just over 1 percent of the
company's value.
News of BHP's review comes less than a month after rival
Anglo American took a $5.1 billion bet on diamonds,
buying the Oppenheimer family out of De Beers.
But analysts said the move did not come as a surprise, given
BHP's relatively small footprint in diamonds and the tens of
billions of dollars of investments BHP has already made or plans
in large, tier-one assets including shale gas, potash and the
expansion of the Olymic Dam copper uranium mine in Australia.
"The diamond business is 2 or 3 percent of the total of BHP,
and is not growing," analyst Des Kilalea at RBC in London said.
"It is not a comment from BHP on diamonds, it is a comment
on how difficult it is to grow in diamonds. I am not surprised
to see this review is happening -- the bigger surprise is that
it didn't come earlier."
BHP shares were trading down 0.5 percent at 1,823 pence on
the London market at around 1550 GMT, in line with the sector.
EKATI, the cornerstone of BHP's diamond business, has
produced an average of over 3 million carats of rough diamonds
per year over the last three years, with annual sales
representing around 10 percent of global diamond supply by
value.
It also owns a 51 percent stake in Chidliak, a venture with
Peregrine Diamonds on Baffin Island. The project is
operated by Peregrine.
It is unclear who would be interested in either of the two
stakes, though some analysts said De Beers, which has two
producing mines and an advanced exploration project in northern
Canada, could be among the suitors.
Most of BHP's diamonds are sold to buyers through its
Antwerp sales office.
(Editing by Ben Hirschler and David Cowell)