By Sonali Paul
| MELBOURNE, June 22
MELBOURNE, June 22 BHP Billiton is
likely to cut the first stage of its estimated $10 billion iron
ore port expansion in half, analysts and investors said, as it
looks to slash capital spending due to rising costs and an
uncertain market outlook.
The Outer Harbour project in Western Australia is one of
three mega projects in an $80 billion pipeline that BHP has
slowed, under pressure from shareholders who want bigger
dividends and buybacks rather than expensive projects with no
short-term returns.
In February, BHP committed $779 million in early funding to
build a 100 million tonnes a year outer harbour facility and
said at the time it would be reviewed for full approval in the
December quarter this year.
Five analysts and two investors said on Friday BHP's
incoming iron ore chief, Jimmy Wilson, would have to cut plans
for the Outer Harbour.
"He's been told he's got to re-cut it to a smaller project,"
UBS analyst Glyn Lawcock said.
They predicted the logical outcome would be to cut the first
stage of the expansion to 50 million tonnes a year from 100
million tonnes a year.
Analysts and investors said given that BHP has about 50
million tonnes a year extra rail capacity, the company was
likely to look for ways to milk its existing mines for extra
output to fill that capacity, in which case it would only need
50 million tonnes a year of new port capacity.
"They're looking at it as 50 million tonnes a year," said
another analyst, who declined to be named because they were not
authorised to speak to the media.
BHP Billiton declined to comment on whether its incoming
iron ore chief had been told to cut the scope of the outer
harbour project. A spokesman directed Reuters to recent comments
by senior BHP managers on the company putting the brakes on
spending plans.