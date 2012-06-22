* New iron ore chief ordered to pare project scope -
analysts
* 50 Mtpa extra capacity possible without rail expansion
* Rival Rio Tinto extends lead over BHP
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, June 22 BHP Billiton is
likely to cut the first stage of its estimated $10 billion iron
ore port expansion in half, analysts and investors said, as it
looks to slash capital spending due to rising costs and an
uncertain market outlook.
The Outer Harbour project in Western Australia is one of
three mega projects in an $80 billion pipeline that BHP has
slowed, under pressure from shareholders who want bigger
dividends and buybacks rather than expensive projects with no
short-term returns.
In February, BHP committed $779 million in early funding to
build a 100 million tonnes a year outer harbour facility and
said at the time it would be reviewed for full approval in the
December quarter this year.
Five analysts and two investors said on Friday BHP's
incoming iron ore chief, Jimmy Wilson, would have to cut plans
for the Outer Harbour.
"He's been told he's got to re-cut it to a smaller project,"
UBS analyst Glyn Lawcock said.
They predicted the logical outcome would be to cut the first
stage of the expansion to 50 million tonnes a year from 100
million tonnes a year.
Analysts and investors said given that BHP has about 50
million tonnes a year extra rail capacity, the company was
likely to look for ways to milk its existing mines for extra
output to fill that capacity, in which case it would only need
50 million tonnes a year of new port capacity.
"They're looking at it as 50 million tonnes a year," said
another analyst, who declined to be named because they were not
authorised to speak to the media.
BHP Billiton declined to comment on whether its incoming
iron ore chief had been told to cut the scope of the outer
harbour project. A spokesman directed Reuters to recent comments
by senior BHP managers on the company putting the brakes on
spending plans.
Wilson's move into the iron ore job officially from July 1
creates an opportunity for a review of the Outer Harbour plan,
looking at ways to stretch the existing operations before
splashing out on the massive port, analysts and investors said.
"Maybe a new pair of eyes looking at it will come up with
alternative ways of doing things," said Tim Barker, a portfolio
manager at BT Investment Management.
RIO TINTO EXTENDS LEAD
The Outer Harbour is crucial to BHP's long-term plan to
nearly double its iron ore capacity to 440 million tonnes a
year, a project that had been expected to take eight years at a
cost analysts estimated at more than $20 billion.
When fully built, the development would include a four
km-long jetty, a four-berth wharf and a 32-km shipping channel
to handle 200 million tonnes a year of iron ore, adding to 240
million tonnes capacity BHP is targeting in an inner harbour
expansion already underway.
"Anywhere they can take smaller bites, they will," said CLSA
analyst Hayden Bairstow.
Under its existing plan, analysts estimate the capital cost
of the expansion would be around $200 per tonne of iron ore
capacity.
That puts it at a sharp disadvantage to world no.2 iron ore
miner Rio Tinto , which this week committed to
spend $3.7 billion to expand its Australian iron ore operations
to 353 million tonnes a year by the first half of 2015, up from
283 million tonnes from an expansion underway.
Analysts estimate its capital cost at around $160 per tonne
of added capacity.
In a dig at its arch rivals BHP and Vale, which
last year postponed its $8 billion Serra Sul project by two
years, Rio said its Pilbara project stacked up under any likely
scenario, underpinned by Chinese demand growth.
"This demand growth is coupled with an increasingly
challenged supply response, as several high-profile competitor
projects have recently been either delayed or postponed," Rio
Tinto's iron ore chief Sam Walsh said in the expansion
announcement.
BHP's shares fell 2.1 percent on Friday to A$31.52, hovering
near a three-year low hit earlier this month.
Shareholders who have been clamouring for bigger dividends
or share buybacks said they would be comfortable with a smaller
spend on the Outer Harbour project, if it helped improve the
near term returns.
"As an investor you want to see them get the greatest bang
for their buck," said BT Investment Management's Barker.