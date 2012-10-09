* Iron ore job losses follow project cuts, coal mine
closures
* Australian growth at risk with mining slowdown
* IMF cuts China growth forecast to 7.8 pct for 2012
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Oct 9 Top global miner BHP Billiton
said it plans to shed an undisclosed number of jobs in
iron ore, its most profitable business, as it battles weaker
demand and higher costs, adding to mining job losses in
Australia.
The cuts in iron ore, following the closure of two of BHP's
coal mines, will stoke worries about weakness in the Australian
economy, which has been underpinned by booming demand for iron
ore and coal, now slowing due to cooling growth in China.
"What you've got to expect across the broader mining sector
at the moment is that they're all going to be cutting jobs,"
said Glyn Lawcock, an analyst at UBS. "Clearly in the last few
years what you've seen in the mining industry is excess."
Global miners Rio Tinto and Xstrata
have both announced job cuts at their Australian operations over
the past month.
Concerns about weaker growth led the Reserve Bank of
Australia to cut interest rates by 25 basis points in a surprise
move last week following a dip in jobs, its third cut this year.
It could move again next month if the jobs report for
September, due on Thursday, fails to show a small rise in
employment.
Job losses in BHP's iron ore arm, the business that made up
more than half the group's earnings last year, reflect weaker
Chinese steel growth, which led BHP to shelve a $20 billion
expansion at its Port Hedland iron ore port in August.
The International Monetary Fund reinforced the bearish view
on China on Tuesday, cutting its forecast for Chinese growth
this year to 7.8 percent from 8 percent.
Weaker demand from China has already hit BHP's coal
business, forcing it to close two mines where it had nearly 800
workers. It has said it aimed to redeploy most of those workers
to other mines.
IRON ORE SLUMP
Iron ore producers have been hammered by a 42 percent drop
in prices from this year's high to a three-year low of $87 last
month. Prices have since rebounded to $110, but remain below
what had been seen as a floor price at $120.
BHP said on Tuesday it had reviewed the iron ore division
and was letting employees know about a reorganisation plan,
which would result in some job cuts.
"BHP Billiton Iron Ore's belief in the longer term
attractiveness of the iron ore market remains unchanged," the
company said in an emailed statement.
"However we have spoken for some time about the challenges
facing the resources industry, and we are not immune from the
current global conditions."
BHP employs just under 6,000 people in its iron ore unit,
out of more than 46,000 in the company worldwide excluding
contractors, but declined to say how many jobs would be cut.
The Age newspaper said it believed about 200 jobs would go.
Most of the people whose positions were being eliminated
would be offered opportunities elsewhere in the business or
elswhere in the company, a spokesman said.
"There are currently approximately 900 open roles available
across the iron ore business but until the redeployment process
has been completed, it is too early to say how many people will
be made redundant," BHP said.