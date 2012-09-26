MELBOURNE, Sept 26 Global miner BHP Billiton has asked the South Australian state government to extend the December deadline for the company to approve an expansion of its Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine, the state said on Wednesday.

BHP scrapped a $20 billion-plus plan to expand the mine in August, saying its proposal to dig an open pit was too expensive and it was going to start from scratch in designing plans to extract more copper from the mine.

"Very careful consideration will now be given to the company's request and the reasons given for seeking an extension," state minister for mineral resources and energy Tom Koutsantonis said in a statement.