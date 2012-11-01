* BHP sticks to 7-8 pct growth outlook for China over decade

MELBOURNE, Nov 1 A senior executive of top miner BHP Billiton said China's economy could easily grow up to 7.5 percent a year in the decade ahead, prompting the company to quickly say the remark did not represent a downgrade of its official view.

A BHP spokeswoman said the comments by Group Executive Alberto Calderon were not intended to suggest BHP had changed its outlook on China. The company was sticking to a forecast given two weeks ago for average growth of 7 to 8 percent over the next decade, she said.

"The main message was we're still confident in growth in China and growth around 7 pct is still expected," the spokeswoman, Eleanor Nichols, said.

An economic slowdown in China, BHP's biggest customer, has driven down prices for iron ore and coal, forcing miners to axe jobs, scale back operations and shelve expansion projects.

Calderon told an economics conference in Melbourne that it would not take much effort for the world's no.2 economy to achieve 6 to 7.5 percent growth over the next decade.

"I believe that China doesn't have to do anything different than what it has done in the past to keep growing at high growth rates -- 6, 7, 7.5 percent on average during the next 10 years," he said.

BHP's outlook is more bullish than that of top global iron ore producer Vale, which sees annual economic expansion of 6-7 percent on average for the rest of this decade.

Many economists see China's economy growing at a lower trajectory in the years ahead after it expanded at a blistering pace of over 10 percent a year on average during the past decade.

"China's official target of 7.5 percent, which is more in line with what we see, would be consistent with commodity prices holding up at reasonable levels," said AMP's chief economist Shane Oliver.

BHP has long flagged that it expects China's rate of steel demand growth to slow, forecasting annual steel demand at 1 billion tonnes in about a decade, up from 700 million tonnes a year now.

Iron ore prices slid to a three-year low of $87 a tonne in September as demand in China fell. They have since recovered to $119, but analysts say the rebound has been driven mainly by restocking in China rather than a real pick-up in demand.

Even at $120 a tonne, down from record highs of around $200, BHP makes a massive profit on iron ore as its production costs are closer to $40 a tonne.

"I still think $120 is a spectacular price. I'd like $180 but I try to be not too greedy," Calderon said.