MELBOURNE Aug 7 BHP Billiton's new boss on
Wednesday shrugged off Russian potash producer Uralkali's exit
from one of the world's two big potash cartels, saying BHP
was taking a long-term view on its planned
entry into the industry.
In the wake of Uralkali's surprise move, there has
been speculation it may make more sense for BHP to take over
U.S. potash producer Mosaic Co instead of building a $14
billion potash mine in Canada, up for a decision this year.
"We think very long term. This is something that's happened
short term," BHP CEO Andrew Mackenzie told reporters, when asked
whether the company may delay development of Jansen with potash
prices expected to slump.
"We've always said that potash is a business which will lose
some of its cartel-like structure and become in time globally
traded like everything else, so we, to some extent, predicted
what's happened," he said.
Mackenzie said he would have more to say about the outlook
for potash and Jansen at the company's results on Aug. 20.
Uralkali's break from a cartel with Belaruskali last week
sparked the prospect of a potash price war and hammered the
shares of the world's main producers, including Mosaic, whose
stock has slumped nearly 25 percent to $17.3 billion.
At that price, its market value is not much more than the
estimated cost of building the 8 million tonnes a year Jansen
potash mine in Saskatchewan.
"In our view, Mosaic could be an interesting alternative to
building Jansen," Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said in
a report on Monday.