MELBOURNE, July 18 BHP Billiton
posted strong growth in iron ore production in the June quarter
and said it expects to lift Australian iron ore output by 5
percent in the 2013 financial year, despite risks from cooling
demand in top customer China.
In its biggest division, BHP reported on Wednesday a 15
percent rise in iron ore output to 40.9 million tonnes in the
quarter from a year earlier, taking it to a record annual output
of 159 million tonnes.
Thanks to the expansion of railway lines and the addition of
new ship loading capacity, BHP was producing at a rate of 179
million tonnes a year in the June quarter, putting it on track
to reach a target rate of 220 million tonnes a year in 2014.
BHP, the world no.3 iron ore miner behind Brazil's Vale
and Rio Tinto, is due to decide by December whether
to go ahead with the first stage of what could eventually be a
$20 billion expansion to nearly double its iron ore capacity in
Western Australia beyond 2014.
Rio Tinto reported flat quarterly iron ore
output on Tuesday, while smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group
reported a 54 percent jump in production from a year
earlier, on track to reach 155 million tonnes a year by
mid-2013, just behind BHP.
Output of coking coal, a key source of revenue, was the
least predictable among the top global miner's products in the
final quarter of its financial year, with production hampered by
rain and striking workers fighting an 18-month battle over pay
and conditions.
BHP also reported a 10 percent rise in onshore U.S. oil
production and said more than 80 percent of its onshore drilling
activity was focused on the liquids rich parts of the Eagle Ford
shale and Permian Basin at the end of the quarter.
The onshore oil production is being closely watched due to
concerns in the market that BHP badly timed its $17 billion
acquisition of U.S. shale gas assets last year, spawning fears
of a writedown of at least $3 billion when it reports annual
results in August.
The increased focus on drilling for oil rather than gas from
the shale acreage could lead analysts to pare their views on the
scale of the writedown.
Copper production rose 15 percent to 312,500 tonnes in the
final quarter of BHP's financial year from a year earlier and
compared with a forecast of 311,200 tonnes from UBS.
BHP had flagged annual output would be shored up by a strong
increase in the fourth quarter from the Escondida mine in Chile.
