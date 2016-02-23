* BHP slashes interim dividend
* Posts first loss in 16 years
* Sees prolonged period of weak commodity prices
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Feb 23 Top global miner BHP Billiton
slashed its interim dividend by 75 percent on
Tuesday, abandoning a long-held policy of steady or higher
payouts as it braces for a longer-than-expected commodities
downturn.
The end to BHP's so-called progressive dividend policy came
as the world's biggest diversified miner slumped to a net loss
of $5.67 billion for the six months to Dec. 31, its first loss
in more than 16 years.
"We need to recognise we are in a new era, a new world and
we need a different dividend policy to handle that," Chief
Executive Andrew Mackenzie said on a media call, warning of a
prolonged period of weaker prices and higher volatility.
The dividend cut to 16 cents was more severe than market
expectations for a payout as high as 35 cents. BHP pledged a
minimum 50 percent payout of underlying profit going forward.
"Given months of anguish and market debate regarding the
dividend, we expect that 16 cents while disappointing, is a cash
flow positive and therefore will likely be absorbed by the
market," said Shaw and Partners analyst Peter O'Connor.
Mackenzie said the shift was part of a broader strategy to
help BHP Billiton manage volatility.
"The financial flexibility we will gain as a company from
this move ... will allow us to invest counter cyclically," he
said. "It will allow us to look at tier one assets in distress."
Standard & Poor's cut BHP's credit rating to 'A' from 'A+'
this month and warned it might downgrade again if the company
failed to take more steps to preserve cash and review its
dividend policy.
"I can't see (the ratings agencies) downgrading. They
probably would have if the commodity outlook was still poor, but
I think the outlook is starting to turn in BHP's favour," said
Fat Prophets mining analyst David Lennox.
Mackenzie also announced a revamp of BHP's corporate
structure in a bid to simplify operations, creating U.S. and
Australian mineral divisions in a move that will see its iron
ore chief Jimmy Wilson and petroleum head Tim Cutt depart.
BHP shares rose 2.5 percent to $17.62 by early afternoon in
a slightly weaker overall market.
Australian Shareholders Association director Geoffrey Bowd
said the dividend cut was "very prudent" in light of the
commodities outlook.
Shares in close peer Rio Tinto have risen
some 9 percent since it swapped its progressive dividend policy
for a payout ratio on Feb. 11.
PROFIT MISS
Underlying attributable profit plunged to $412 million from
$4.89 billion a year earlier, missing analysts' forecasts for
around $585 million, as commodities prices plummeted to
multi-year lows.
"While the miss looks big in percentage terms, the numbers
are quite frankly disappointingly low anyway," said Shaw's
O'Connor, pointing to BHP's $100 billion asset base.
Despite the tough outlook, Mackenzie said BHP was still
generating EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation) margins of 40 percent, which is ahead of the
reported figure of around 34 percent for Rio Tinto.
At today's spot prices, the company would expect to generate
$10 billion in operating cash flow for the year, he said.
BHP's results included an after tax charge of $858 million
following a dam disaster in Brazil at its Samarco joint venture
with Vale, which killed 17 people in that country's
worst environmental disaster.
A total of $6.1 billion of exceptional items included an
impairment charge of $4.9 billion against the carrying value of
its U.S. onshore oil and gas assets and $390 million for global
taxation matters
Mackenzie said there were no immediate plans to expand shale
operations in the United States, but BHP remained committed to
the business.
(Reporting by James Regan; Additional reporting by Melanie
Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)