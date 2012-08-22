LONDON Aug 22 Bhp Billiton PLC :
* Bhp billiton CEO says order books remain
full
* CEO says port hedland outer harbour "immensely valuable
option"
* CEO - committed to single a rating, "living within means",
comfortable using
balance sheet "judiciously"
* CEO says non-core asset sales will help compensate for lower
cash flow
* CEO says does not see dramatic changes to coal prices in
short to medium term
* CEO declines to provide target date for approval of jansen
project, enough
cash committed for financial year
* CEO new technology for olympic dam "certainly not for FY
2013", declines to
comment further on timing