Defensives drive European shares after UK election upset
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
SYDNEY May 16 BHP Billiton will not be spending $80 billion on expansion projects over the next five years, Chairman Jac Nasser said on Wednesday.
Nasser told reporters the expansion figure given by CEO Marius Kloppers last year was the total of all projects the company was considering and that the environment had changed since then.
The company was thinking about its expansion plans "every day", he said.
Asked if BHP would spend $80 billion over five years, Nasser said: "No."
OSLO, June 9 Qatar's Qatalum aluminium plant has found new sea routes to export its metal following a diplomatic row with neighbours that had blocked shipments, Norway's Norsk Hydro, which owns 50 percent of the facility, told Reuters on Friday.