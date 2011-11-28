MELBOURNE Nov 28 BHP Billiton expects steel output in China to continue at current rates, below historical highs, for some time, Chief Executive Marius Kloppers said on Monday.

"When we talk to our Chinese customers there is not a sentiment that the operating rate in the steel industry will improve or change dramatically over the next little while," he told reporters on a conference call.

Kloppers also said that the company has no exposure to the euro, with all of the company's transactions settled in U.S. dollars and its loans and bonds in U.S. dollars.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul)