LONDON May 1 British lawmakers have asked
retail billionaire Philip Green and his wife Tina to appear
before them within the next few weeks to help with inquiries
into the failure of department store chain BHS and its pension
liabilities.
BHS went into administration on Monday, with a 571 million
pound (about $834 million) deficit in its employee pension fund,
barely a year after Green sold it for one pound to a group of
little known investors called Retail Acquisitions.
Green bought BHS for 200 million pounds in 2000, and when it
was profitable it paid out several hundreds of millions of
pounds of dividends to his family.
"The spine of our inquiry is looking at how and where money
went out of the company, to whom it went, and how this may have
disadvantaged the pensioners," Labour Party lawmaker Frank Field
said on Sunday. Field chairs parliament's cross-party Work and
Pensions Committee.
The inquiry will also ask the trustees of BHS's pension fund
and Retail Acquisitions investor Dominic Chappell to appear.
The committee launched an investigation into the impact of
BHS's failure on the industry-funded Pension Protection Fund
(PPF) on Tuesday.
The day before, Britain's Pensions Regulator said it was
investigating the BHS pension scheme to determine whether the
retailer's previous owners sought to avoid their obligations and
should be pursued for contributions.
One Labour lawmaker, John Mann, has said Green should be
stripped of the knighthood he was awarded in 2006 if he does not
repay the dividends he took out of BHS.
($1 = 0.6843 pounds)
(Reporting by David Milliken)