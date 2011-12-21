NEW DELHI Dec 21 Processed steelmaker
Bhushan Steel has deferred plans to build a new plant
and raise $1 billion through a share issue because of problems
acquiring land in West Bengal and weak financial markets, its
finance director said.
But Nittin Johari told Reuters the company expects to
maintain a 25 percent margin and increase sales this year as
costs for inputs such as coking coal and iron ore ease.
"Demand is not strong, definitely not strong. It's okay. But
we are not in a situation where we are not able to sell," Johari
said in a telephone interview on Wednesday.
Economic uncertainty and a sluggish demand has prompted many
global steelmakers, including ArcelorMittal and Tata
Steel, to cut production, mainly in Europe.
Bhushan Steel, which has the capacity to produce 2.2 million
tonnes of hot-rolled steel per year, has not cut production and
has no plans to do so, Johari said.
Bhushan expects to increase sales by 25-30 percent this
fiscal year ending March, sharply below the 52 percent rise in
the first six months.
The company's operating margin was 23 percent in the first
half of the fiscal year, slightly lower than the 25 percent it
hopes to clock for the whole year.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Harish Nambiar)