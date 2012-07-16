HONG KONG, July 16 (Basis Point) - Three to four banks are
getting credit approvals to join the US$250m term loan for
Bhushan Steel Ltd and syndication is expected to close by around
the end of the month, according to a source familiar with the
matter.
The banks -- a mixture of Indian and other Asian banks --
would join sole mandated lead arrranger and bookrunner State
Bank of India on the loan.
The facility pays a margin of 350bp over Libor and comprises
three tranches: an US$83m tranche A with an average life of 5.5
years, an US$83m tranche B with an average life of 6.5 years,
and an US$84m tranche C with an average life of 7.5 years.
On tranche A, banks committing US$15m or more receive an
all-in of 377bp via a fee of 150bp and the title of lead
arranger. Banks committing US$5-14m receive an all-in of 372bp
via a fee of 120bp and the title of arranger.
On tranche B, lenders committing US$10m or more receive an
all-in of 388bp via a fee of 245bp and the title of lead
arranger. On tranche C, lenders committing US$10m or more
receive an all-in of 393bp via a fee of 320bp and the title of
lead arranger.
Funds from the underwritten loan are for capital
expenditure.
(Reporting by Maggie Chen; Editing by Gavin Stafford)