HONG KONG, Sept 18 (Basis Point) - The US$250m term loan for
Bhushan Steel Ltd has received two commitments totalling US$40m
and signing is targeted before the end of the month, according
to a source familiar with the matter.
Union Bank of India joined tranche A with US$25m and SBI
International (Mauritius) Ltd joined tranche B with US$15m.
As previously reported, State Bank of India is the sole
mandated lead arranger and bookrunner.
The facility pays a margin of 350bp over Libor and comprises
three tranches: an US$83m tranche A with an average life of 5.5
years, an US$83m tranche B with an average life of 6.5 years,
and an US$84m tranche C with an average life of 7.5 years.
On tranche A, banks committing US$15m or more were offered
an all-in of 377bp, via a fee of 150bp, and the title of lead
arranger. Banks committing US$5-14m were offered an all-in of
372bp, via a fee of 120bp, and the title of arranger.
On tranche B, lenders committing US$10m or more receive an
all-in of 388bp, via a fee of 245bp, and the title of lead
arranger. On tranche C, lenders committing US$10m or more
receive an all-in of 393bp, via a fee of 320bp, and the title of
lead arranger.
Funds from the underwritten loan are for capital
expenditure.
(Reporting by Maggie Chen; Editing by Gavin Stafford)