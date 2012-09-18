HONG KONG, Sept 18 (Basis Point) - The US$250m term loan for Bhushan Steel Ltd has received two commitments totalling US$40m and signing is targeted before the end of the month, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Union Bank of India joined tranche A with US$25m and SBI International (Mauritius) Ltd joined tranche B with US$15m.

As previously reported, State Bank of India is the sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner.

The facility pays a margin of 350bp over Libor and comprises three tranches: an US$83m tranche A with an average life of 5.5 years, an US$83m tranche B with an average life of 6.5 years, and an US$84m tranche C with an average life of 7.5 years.

On tranche A, banks committing US$15m or more were offered an all-in of 377bp, via a fee of 150bp, and the title of lead arranger. Banks committing US$5-14m were offered an all-in of 372bp, via a fee of 120bp, and the title of arranger.

On tranche B, lenders committing US$10m or more receive an all-in of 388bp, via a fee of 245bp, and the title of lead arranger. On tranche C, lenders committing US$10m or more receive an all-in of 393bp, via a fee of 320bp, and the title of lead arranger.

Funds from the underwritten loan are for capital expenditure. (Reporting by Maggie Chen; Editing by Gavin Stafford)