Belarus' Darya Domracheva displays her first place medal after winning the 15km individual race for women at the Biathlon World Cup in Ostersund December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Henriksson/TT News Agency/Files

MOSCOW Belarusian triple Olympic biathlon champion Darya Domracheva said she will miss the 2015-16 season because of illness.

The 29-year-old Domracheva, who won three golds at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, was diagnosed with glandular fever at the start of July.

"After thinking things through I decided to miss the 2015-16 season," she told the Belarusian publication Pressball.

"My first thought about trying to get my strength back came following the last World Cup season. My mistakes came from the fact that I was not listening to what my body was telling me at that moment.

"After going on holiday to the beach and taking a break I decided I would get ready for the new season.

"However, you can't fool your body. Catching glandular fever was a sign that took me back to my first instinct. After consulting with specialists and thinking things through I decided that it would be a better decision to miss the season.

"I am sure that this will benefit me and will help me to get back my strength and make me motivated for the season after that."

(Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Steve Tongue)