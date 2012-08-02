PARIS Aug 2 French stationery group Bic
said net sales growth slowed in the second quarter but
it reiterated its goal to maintain profitability at 2011's level
this year.
Bic's first-half net sales rose 5.8 percent to 945.8 million
euros ($1.16 billion) driven by strong growth in its consumer
business and demand in North America and developing markets, Bic
said in a statement on Thursday.
Second-quarter net sales growth slowed to 3.1 percent on a
comparable basis from 9 percent in the first quarter.
The group had previously said it expected net sales growth
to slow down for the rest of the year after the first-quarter
performance.
"Our objective is to continue to reinforce our positions in
this intensely competitive and still challenging economic
environment," Chief Executive Mario Guevara said.
($1 = 0.8132 euros)
