SAO PAULO Aug 29 Brazil's Banco Industrial e Commercial SA plans to file a plan with Brazilian regulators to buy out minority shareholders following its acquisition by China Construction Bank Corp on Friday.

BicBanco, as the lender is known, will also ask the securities industry watchdog, the CVM, to cancel its publicly listed company status, according to the filing. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Leslie Adler)