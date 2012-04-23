April 23 Power company Bicent Holdings and its
units filed for a pre-arranged bankruptcy on Monday, as the
falling value of its power plant assets and arbitration damages
against a subsidiary made it hard for the company to pay up on
its loans.
Bicent said the arbitration proceedings against its unit
Colorado Energy Management had cost it more than $50 million in
cash flow, led to loss of contracts and made it more difficult
to secure new ones.
The arbitration was in connection with the completion of a
power plant in Hobbs, New Mexico, plagued with cost overruns.
In its filing with a bankruptcy court in Delaware, the
company said it had a first lien credit agreement of about $480
million and a second lien agreement of about $130 million.
The company said it was filing for creditor protection with
the support of certain of its first and second lien lenders.
Bicent said it hired Moelis & Co as financial adviser to
restructure its balance sheet.
The case is In re: Bicent Holdings LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy
court, District of Delaware. No: 12-11304.
