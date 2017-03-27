JOHANNESBURG, March 27 South Africa's Brian
Joffe will step down as executive chairman of foodservice group
Bidcorp at the end of June to launch his own investment
firm, Bidcorp said on Monday.
Bidcorp was spun out of Bidvest in a $5 billion
listing, South Africa's largest in 2016, on the Johannesburg
Securities Exchange in May last year.
Joffe, who is also Bidvest's chairman, will take on the role
of non-executive chairman of Bidcorp, the first time he will not
be part of the management of either company since founding the
group in 1988.
"Brian has informed the Board that he will be launching a
new listed JSE investment vehicle which will not focus on
activities competitive with the current Bidcorp's foodservice
business," Bidcorp said in a statement.
Bernard Berson will continue in his role as Bidcorp chief
executive.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; editing by Susan Thomas)