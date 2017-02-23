JOHANNESBURG Feb 23 South Africa's Bid
Corporation (Bidcorp) reported a 20.6 percent rise in
half-year profit on Thursday, buoyed by strong sales growth in
Europe and emerging markets.
The foodservice group, spun out of Bidvest last
year, posted diluted headline earnings per share of 598.8 cents
for the 6 months to end-December, compared with 496.4 cents a
year earlier.
Headline earnings per share is the main profit measure in
South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.
Bidcorp, which reports its results in South African rand,
said it performed well across all geographies, driven by good
organic growth in home currencies and benefiting from market
share gains.
Sales in Britain were down 13.8 percent as the weaker pound
weighed and Bidcorp exited some low-margin contracts, but the
firm said its Bidfood UK unit delivered an excellent result in
local currency terms and was bolstered by a positive second
quarter.
Sales in the rest of Europe increased 12.5 percent and its
emerging market division grew revenue by 14.8 percent.
Bidcorp has started a global rebranding exercise, trading as
"Bidfood" to reinforce the firm's image as a value-added food
service group rather than logistics providers, it said.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)