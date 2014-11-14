HANOI Nov 14 Joint Stock Commercial Bank for
Investment and Development of Vietnam, or BIDV
* Q3 net profit surges 39.2 percent from the same time in
2013 to 1.59 trillion dong ($74.7 million)
* Revenue during July-September rose 3.95 percent from a
year earlier to 11.13 trillion dong
* Total assets by the end of September rose 9.2 percent from
Dec. 31, 2013 to 598.9 trillion dong
* BIDV is Vietnam's second biggest partly private bank by
assets and is 0.06-percent owned by South Korea's Tong Yang
Asset Management Corporation, according to Thomson Reuters data
Further company coverage:
($1=21,290 dong)
(Hanoi Newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)