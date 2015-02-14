Feb 14 Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, or BIDV

* Reports 2014 results

* Says 2014 net profit jumped 23.2 percent from the previous year to 4.99 trillion dong ($234 million)

* Total assets at the end of last year rose 18.6 percent from Dec. 31, 2013 to 650.36 trillion dong

* BIDV is Vietnam's second-biggest partly private bank by assets Further company coverage: ($1;21,300 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Toby Chopra)