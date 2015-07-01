China stocks fall as regulatory fears deepen; Hong Kong up
* China trade data shows solid growth, but debt worries linger
HANOI, July 1 Vietnam's lender BIDV, the country's top partly private bank by assets, has raised its registered capital by 12 percent to 31.48 trillion dong ($1.44 billion) after merging with a local lender, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.
Hanoi-based BIDV and state-owned Mekong Housing Bank have merged since May 23, a BIDV senior executive vice-president told a news conference. ($1=21,818 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Gopakumar Warrier)
By Hanna Paul May 8 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday as investors breathed a sigh of relief after Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election, while better-than-expected Indonesian economic growth lifted the market to a record high. Macron was elected French President on Sunday, washing the global markets and particularly European allies with relief, as the independent centrist favours keeping the country in the European Union. The win also a