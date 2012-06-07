HANOI, June 7 BIDV, Vietnam's top partly private bank by assets which plans to list its shares in the stock market in late June, posted a 41 percent jump in first-quarter net profit to 1,401 billion dong ($66.8 million) as loan-loss provisions declined.

The bank set aside just 27 billion dong for provisions in the first quarter ended March compared with 1.25 trillion dong in the same quarter of last year, the bank said in its first-quarter financial statement seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Total assets of Hanoi-based BIDV as on March 31 were 419.11 trillion dong, up 3.3 percent from the end of 2011 and which lifted it past VietinBank to become the biggest among Vietnam's 39 partly private banks, the BIDV statement showed.

On Wednesday, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlooks on both BIDV and VietinBank to 'stable' from 'negative', after a similar sovereign rating action on Vietnam.

BIDV, or the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, had been among Vietnam's four fully state-owned lenders until it conducted its initial public offering in late December 2011.

In March, shareholders approved BIDV's plan to list on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, Asia's best performing market so far this year, but no specific stock trading debut dates have been decided.

In Vietnam IPO and stock listing are two separate processes.

BIDV had said earlier it planned the debut on June 26. ($1=20,980 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)