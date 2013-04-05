* Bidvest should pay more, says top 10 shareholder
* Adcock shares up nearly 2 percent
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South African conglomerate
Bidvest Group said on Friday it would go hostile with
its $675 million bid for Adcock Ingram, bucking a long
history of friendly acquisitions after being spurned by the
drugmaker's board.
Bidvest's cash and share bid, at a lean 10 percent premium
over Adcock's closing price before the offer, could set the
stage for a battle with some Adcock investors who believe it
should pay more.
"Adcock has been an enormous disappointment over the last
few years. There has been a continued flow of negative news,"
one of the company's 10 biggest shareholders told Reuters,
asking not to be named.
"Things need to change and I think this Bidvest offer could
be a catalyst for that, but the price does not reflect the true
potential of Adcock."
The offer is about 20 percent below Adcock's intrinsic
value, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, which takes into
account a company's expected five-year growth trajectory.
Adcock has underperformed rivals both operationally and in
the stock market in recent years, but has said investments in
factories, acquisitions and distribution partnerships with
global drugmakers have set it up for a turnaround.
The company, which derives 40 percent of its revenue from
painkillers and other over-the-counter drugs, is almost
exclusively focused on South Africa, even as rivals like Aspen
Pharmacare have pushed into other markets.
Bidvest, which has businesses in everything from catering to
cars, last month offered to raise its stake in Adcock from 2.5
percent to 60 percent in a cash and share deal worth about 6.2
billion rand ($675 million).
But Adcock's board said this week it would no longer
entertain the bid, having earlier called it "opportunistic" and
saying it lacked necessary details.
"Bidvest will engage with Adcock shareholders," the company
said on Friday, the clearest statement yet that it intends to
bypass the board, which it accused of raising "insubstantial and
irrelevant" issues aimed at "frustrating" its offer.
SOUTH AFRICA'S GE
Sometimes called "the General Electric of South Africa",
Bidvest has a reputation of buying underperforming assets that
can benefit from its vast distribution network and customer
base.
But it has overwhelmingly relied on friendly takeovers in 18
previous transactions stretching back to 1999, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Some Adcock investors believe Brian Joffe, Bidvest's founder
and CEO, could help the country's second-largest drug maker
better compete with domestic rivals Aspen and Cipla Medpro
.
The son of Lithuanian immigrants, Joffe built Bidvest from a
$1 million start-up into a multinational with $13 billion in
annual revenue. Along the way, he has earned a reputation as a
skilled dealmaker and a fierce cost-cutter.
"Weighing up the short-term outlook and the longer-term
potential of the company, the offer appears fair," said Alida
Jordaan, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group,
which is Adcock's second-largest shareholder with a 7.4 percent
stake, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"We know that Brian Joffe has good track record. Bidvest
could potentially be a catalyst to a more aggressive strategy."
Adcock's top shareholder, South Africa's Public Investment
Corporation (PIC), declined to comment, saying Bidvest has not
made a "firm offer for consideration".
The PIC, which manages government employees pensions, is
also a top shareholder in Bidvest.
The deal, if concluded, would give Bidvest a substantial
presence in the generic market, which is set to take off as the
government prepares a national health insurance plan that relies
on the use of cut-price versions of branded drugs.
Shares of Bidvest fell 0.8 percent to 235.82 rand by 1431
GMT, valuing its cash and share offer for Adcock at 61.98 rand
per share.
Shares of Adcock rose 1 percent to 60.44 rand.
($1 = 9.1814 South African rand)
