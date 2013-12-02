* Bidvest, CIH offer to raise Adcock stake to up to 34.5 pct
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 2 A Chilean group's $1.2
billion bid for South African drugmaker Adcock Ingram
was challenged on two fronts on Monday, as a group led by
Bidvest sought nearly a third of Adcock's shares and
launched a court action against the bid.
Bidvest had failed in an attempt to buy control of the
nation's No. 2 drug firm in March and its new offer would give
it a holding big enough to torpedo the rare Chile-South Africa
tie-up - and possibly launch a fresh attempt at gaining control
of the underperforming company.
Responding to CFR Pharmaceuticals' bid, which was
formally launched last month, Bidvest teamed up with black
investment group Community Investment Holdings (CIH) to offer 70
rand per share to raise its stake to as much as 34.5 percent of
Adcock, for nearly 4 billion rand ($393 million).
Bidvest already owns 4 percent of Adcock.
The two, which if successful would emerge with a holding of
just below the 35 percent mark that would trigger a mandatory
offer to minorities, also launched a lawsuit to challenge the
legal and regulatory compliance of CFR's bid.
"We believe that the consortium has the credentials to add
value to Adcock, something which is clearly required," Bidvest
founder and Chief Executive Brian Joffe said in a statement.
Adcock had rejected Bidvest's previous offer for a 60
percent stake as "opportunistic."
Adcock, which has been hit by slow sales and runs behind
domestic rival Aspen Pharmacare's push into overseas
markets, has said the CFR deal is vital to its survival.
Later on Monday, CFR defended its bid as superior to
Bidvest's.
"They are very different bids," CFR Chief Executive
Alejandro Weinstein said in a statement.
"Our bid is for all of Adcock's shareholders and theirs is
not; our bid is higher and allows all shareholders to benefit
from the upside CFR provides Adcock; and our bid doesn't imply
laying off personnel to lower costs, rather it solves Adcock's
underlying problems," he added.
CFR has said the acquisition would create an emerging
markets pharmaceutical powerhouse with a presence in 23
countries. Under the CFR offer, Adcock shareholders could
receive as much as 47.29 rand per share and up to 15.44 new CFR
shares per Adcock share.
The cash portion would represent nearly 8.1 billion rand in
direct foreign investment into Africa's largest economy, a
positive for the rand currency. CFR said it believed
its offer was the best for the future of the company.
"The fact that there are other interested parties in Adcock
shows that this is an attractive opportunity for CFR and that we
will continue to move forward with the negotiations," said
Weinstein.
THANKS BUT NO THANKS
Some Adcock shareholders were not won over by Bidvest.
"It's clever deal-making by Brian Joffe but at 70 rand a
share for a 34.5 percent stake, thanks but no thanks," said Jean
Pierre Vester, a fund manager at Johannesburg-based 360ne Asset
Management, which has a 1.8 percent stake in Adcock and has
pledged to back the CFR offer.
Another shareholder queried the industrial merits of
Bidvest's move. "I don't see the synergistic benefits and
value-enhancing elements we saw in the CFR deal," said the
shareholder, who declined to be identified but said his fund
would vote in favour of the CFR deal.
Yet Adcock's top shareholder, state-owned Public Investment
Corp (PIC), has concerns about Adcock passing into foreign hands
and about the share portion of the deal, a source familiar with
the fund's thinking has said.
PIC, which manages pensions for state employees, is also top
shareholder in Bidvest, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Bidvest's offer opens immediately. Shares in Adcock closed
0.5 percent higher at 70.41 rand, outperforming a 0.7 percent
decline in the JSE All-share index.
Sometimes called "the General Electric of South
Africa" because of its diverse operations, Bidvest has
businesses in freight, banking and food services and operates in
Europe, Asia, Australia and southern Africa.
The son of Lithuanian immigrants, Joffe has a reputation as
a cost-cutter and for buying underperforming companies that can
benefit from Bidvest's distribution network and customer base.
Bidvest did not elaborate on the content of its lawsuit over
the CFR offer, saying only that it would challenge compliance
with legal and regulatory aspects of the transaction.
At least one other Adcock shareholder has filed a complaint
against the drugmaker with the Johannesburg bourse, saying it
had mislead investors about the level of backing for CFR's bid.
To go through, CFR's deal requires approval from holders of
75 percent of Adcock shares at a meeting on Dec. 18, so if the
Bidvest offer is successful it would be enough to vote the CFR
deal down and, if it is not, Bidvest could sell them back.
Adcock said in a statement it was considering its position
regarding Bidvest's new offer and the lawsuit.
($1 = 10.1666 South African rand)
(Additional reporting by Anthony Esposito in Santiago; editing
by David Dolan, David Holmes and Matthew Lewis)