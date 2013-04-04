JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South African drugmaker Adcock Ingram said on Thursday its board is not looking at Bidvest's $675 million takover offer because it has lapsed.

Bidvest had given Adcock until April 2 to express a view on the offer but the board of the drugmaker snubbed the offer saying it had lacked detail for it to express a view about its merits to shareholders. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)