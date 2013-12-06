(Corrects to clarify that Oasis has not backed Bidvest's offer)

JOHANNESBURG Dec 6 South Africa's Oasis Group Holdings sold all of its roughly 2.2 percent stake in Adcock Ingram on the open market on Friday, a spokesman said.

Drugmaker Adcock is the subject of a takeover offer from Chilean company CFR Pharmaceuticals, which local conglomerate Bidvest is trying to block.

Santiago-based CFR Pharmaceuticals has offered $1.2 billion in cash and shares for all of Adcock. Bidvest has countered by offering cash for around a third of Adcock, which would give it a big enough stake to block the CFR deal.

"In terms of the CFR offer, we believed the CFR shares were expensive and carried a higher risk," Oasis spokesman Hassan Motala said. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)