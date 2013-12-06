BRIEF-Unit of Singapore's GIC sells shares in Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharma
(Corrects to clarify that Oasis has not backed Bidvest's offer)
JOHANNESBURG Dec 6 South Africa's Oasis Group Holdings sold all of its roughly 2.2 percent stake in Adcock Ingram on the open market on Friday, a spokesman said.
Drugmaker Adcock is the subject of a takeover offer from Chilean company CFR Pharmaceuticals, which local conglomerate Bidvest is trying to block.
Santiago-based CFR Pharmaceuticals has offered $1.2 billion in cash and shares for all of Adcock. Bidvest has countered by offering cash for around a third of Adcock, which would give it a big enough stake to block the CFR deal.
"In terms of the CFR offer, we believed the CFR shares were expensive and carried a higher risk," Oasis spokesman Hassan Motala said. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares and distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividend as FY 2016 div payment